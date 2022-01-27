Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 2,802,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

