Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.83

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.83 and last traded at $128.84, with a volume of 22819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.