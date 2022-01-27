NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.91

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 17707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $797.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.