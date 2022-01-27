First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 68,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 591,034 shares.The stock last traded at $37.96 and had previously closed at $39.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

