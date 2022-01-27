Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.55

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 96134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

