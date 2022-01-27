Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.54. 162,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,125. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

