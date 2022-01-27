Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 134,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,176. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.
In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.
