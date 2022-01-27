Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 134,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,176. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

