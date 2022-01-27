$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

