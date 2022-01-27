Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $233.27. 61,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $234.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

