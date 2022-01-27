AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $155.00. The stock traded as high as $138.29 and last traded at $137.42, with a volume of 379498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.23.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

