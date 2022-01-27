Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,817. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.78 million and a P/E ratio of 52.06.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

