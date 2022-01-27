Scotiabank Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.56.

Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.85. The company had a trading volume of 210,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,044. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

