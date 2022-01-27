Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) received a $49.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 978,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

