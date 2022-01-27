Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,672. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.53.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

