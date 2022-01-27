Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $360.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.57. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

