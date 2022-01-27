Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 534,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,209,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

