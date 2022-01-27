Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.