GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,455 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.