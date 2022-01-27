Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 849,816 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.03.
Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.
The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -387.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.
About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
