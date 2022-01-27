Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 849,816 shares.The stock last traded at $34.78 and had previously closed at $34.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -387.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 569,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

