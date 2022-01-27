Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Posts Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

NYSE:RJF traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.41. 46,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raymond James stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

