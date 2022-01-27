Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.97. The stock had a trading volume of 159,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,632. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,935,261 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

