Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 26,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $146.22. 84,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,922. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

