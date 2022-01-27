Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.87. 3,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 104,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

