KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 88140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

