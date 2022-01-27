Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.94

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 1368048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.90 million and a PE ratio of -33.20.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.