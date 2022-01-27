M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 17,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,716. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

