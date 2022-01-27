M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
MDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 17,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,716. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.
M.D.C. Company Profile
M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.
