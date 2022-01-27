$3.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.59. AON posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.