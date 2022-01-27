FUZE Token Price Hits $31.33 on Major Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $23,646.74 and approximately $42,663.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $31.33 or 0.00086654 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.90 or 0.06707560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00053360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,150.89 or 0.99997558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053041 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

