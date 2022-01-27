Polis (POLIS) Tops One Day Volume of $5,642.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $5,642.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009541 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00056268 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00357652 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

