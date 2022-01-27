Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.
NASDAQ UVSP traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.