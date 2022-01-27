Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

