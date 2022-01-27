Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,310. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $357.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

