Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $238.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.