QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 250,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,921. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

