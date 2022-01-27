Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silgan by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Silgan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Silgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

