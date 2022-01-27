The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.01. 75,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

