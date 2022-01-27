Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 114,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.