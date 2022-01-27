Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $44.30 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.64. 90,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

