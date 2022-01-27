AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

