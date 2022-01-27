$319.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post $319.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the lowest is $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE RHP traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,286. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

