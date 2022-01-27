Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

AZPN stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $145.05. 7,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,323. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

