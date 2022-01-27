AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 401,427 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

