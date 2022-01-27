AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 401,427 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.