BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.23

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 37737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

