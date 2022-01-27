Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Calix updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.21 EPS.

CALX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 26,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,715. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

