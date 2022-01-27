MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Down 6.6%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.78 and last traded at $58.88. 10,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 411,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

