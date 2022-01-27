Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.10. Approximately 8,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,537,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

