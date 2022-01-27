Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 6,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 589,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

