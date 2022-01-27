Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$1,219,050.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

FFH traded up C$4.42 on Thursday, hitting C$603.55. 233,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,590. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$452.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$649.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$600.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$558.31. The stock has a market cap of C$16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 53.3699993 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

FFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$743.57.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

