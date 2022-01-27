MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $2.32-2.82 EPS.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $13.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,921. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

