The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 106,919 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $172,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

