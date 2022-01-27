Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.02

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 45068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get Stem alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,724 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.